American Music Awards 2017: How to Watch, Live Stream

Closing out the year in pop culture is ABC’s American Music Awards, hosted by black-ish’s Tracee Ellis Ross and featuring an impressive roster of performers, including Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, and Lady Gaga.

The awards, which are entirely decided and voted on by fans, offer an egalitarian read on the state of pop music outside of the Recording Academy, which decides Grammy winners, and nominally without industry interference. This is not to say, however, that the show will be at all short of A-list talent. Bruno Mars, The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran are all up for Artist of the Year.

Host Tracee Ellis Ross’s mother, Diana Ross, will perform and receive the American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement, and Christina Aguilera will pay tribute to Whitney Houston by performing music from the late star’s movie, The Bodyguard, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this month.

Excitingly, Selena Gomez will perform for the first time in a year, after receiving a kidney transplant over the summer, and K-Pop group BTS will make their stateside television debut.

The show is scheduled to be broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, November 19, at 8 p.m. ET, and is shaping up to be a star-studded affair that should not be missed.

Here’s how to tune in.

How to Watch the 2017 American Music Awards On TV

How to Live Stream the 2017 American Music Awards

If you have cable (or a cable login), you can watch live on abc.go.com or on ABC’s free app.

Those with Hulu’s live TV package can also tune in. A free week-long trial is also available for those who are desperate and without another option.

If you don’t have cable and really don’t want to sign up for a Hulu trial, you can still catch the red carpet pre-show, which will stream free of charge on Twitter at 6 p.m. ET.