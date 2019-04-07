American Tourist Kimberly Sue Endicott and Tour Guide Jean Paul Mirenge Reportedly Found Alive in Uganda

Kimberly Sue Endicott, the American tourist from Costa Mesa, California, who was kidnapped along with her tour guide on a safari in Uganda has been found alive, according to local authorities.

“She has been located and rescued unharmed,” Uganda military spokesman Brigadier Richard Karemire told Reuters.

Citing a spokesperson for Wild Frontiers Uganda and authorities, ABC News reported that Endicott and her Congolese tour guide were returned to a lodge at Queen Elizabeth National Park as part of a negotiated handover in which a ransom was paid. The kidnappers have reportedly escaped.

The 36-year Endicott has been missing since Tuesday when four kidnappers stopped the safari group at gunpoint in Queen Elizabeth National Park.

Her 48-year-old driver Jean-Paul Mirgene Remezo was also taken in the kidnapping. Two elderly tourists with the group were left in the safari jeep.

Local police say the kidnappers used Endicott’s mobile phone to demand a $500,000 ransom. Cops believe the motive behind the kidnapping was financial, mainly because the men quickly made their demand for the money using Endecott’s cellphone.

The kidnappers have reportedly been trying to negotiate her release. It was not clear how much money was exchanged to secure Endicott’s freedom.

Kidnappings of this nature are rare in Uganda, Reuters reports. The most recent high-profile kidnapping occurred in 1999, when eight tourists and four guides were killed in the Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, just south of Queen Elizabeth National Park.