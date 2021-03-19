American Travelers Are All Vaxed Up With Nowhere to Go

ROME—American tourists used to fill the outdoor tables of Caffe di Marzio on Piazza Santa Maria in the popular Roman tourist district of Trastevere. “You would always hear American English any time of the day,” the cafe barista told The Daily Beast. “Now if I hear American English I get very nervous. I wonder if they are residents here or somehow snuck in.”

In fact, Americans have not been welcome in these parts for more than a year, since Europe slammed its borders shut as the pandemic—which took hold in Italy before spreading throughout the EU—quickly got worse in the U.S. And it doesn’t look like Europe is anywhere close to letting them back in—vaccinated or not. Since the European rollout is painstakingly slow, no one wants to envision a scenario where unvaccinated Europeans are looking out of lockdown at Americans partying in their streets.

Also, Americans have not exactly proven themselves to be respectful of conventional wisdom when it comes to anti-COVID measures. Last year, as things got better in Europe–at least for a brief period before the second and third waves hit—the news from America seemed to underscore the impact of a lack of mask mandate and an overzealous sense of entitlement when it comes to freedom of movement. In Europe, mask mandates are the norm and countries are only now considering opening back up to the same level Americans shut down to.