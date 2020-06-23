Americans Are Using This Loophole to Vacation in Canada

At first it was just a social media rumor: though the Canada/U.S. border is closed to non-essential travel, some travelers were believed to be using a loophole to gain entry into Canada. License plates from several U.S. states including Texas, Utah, Washington, Arizona, and California had been spotted in tourism hot spots. While on the waterways, U.S.-flagged vessels had been showing up in remote coastal communities where they’re the object of fear.

The rumor was confirmed when a group of Americans showed up in Banff, Alberta, a couple weeks ago. According to local police, a complaint was filed when a group of four diners from Texas stopped in to a restaurant and told their server they weren’t actually going to Alaska, but were having a vacation. In Banff, the RCMP have issued a half-dozen tickets to Americans, and numerous complaints had been lodged with local government after residents spotted more and more American plates.

As the RCMP began looking for and ticketing Americans in Banff, another wayward U.S.-plated vehicle was spotted. This time a couple from Arizona showed up in a campground in Golden, British Columbia. The couple told campground owners Joy Guyot and Michelle Nagydeak they’d crossed into Canada and were on their way home to Alaska. The thing was, according to Google Maps, the trip through picturesque Golden added more than eight hours of driving time to a direct trip to Alaska.