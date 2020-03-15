Americans Returning From Overseas Forced to Wait Together in Long Lines at Airports

Thousands of travelers flying back to the U.S. from Europe before the novel coronavirus travel ban is enacted were forced to wait for hours in long crowded lines at arrival terminals. They were herded together despite the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for social distancing to mitigate the spread of the contagious virus. Travelers complained of a lack of hand sanitizer and rubber gloves at check points as well.

Posts on social media showing passengers packed tightly together at Chicago O’Hare International Airport prompted calls by a number of politicians including Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker who demanded on Twitter that President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence take action to address the crowds.

Anger at the poor guidance to deal with an influx of travelers trying to beat the travel ban was echoed by a number of Democrats, including Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois. “This is unacceptable, counterproductive and exactly the opposite of what we need to do to prevent #COVID19,” Duckworth tweeted. “The Trump Administration must send more support to O’Hare immediately.” Only Americans and green card holders are allowed to return to the U.S. Other travelers from Europe are required to land at one of 13 airports, where they will be subject to quarantine.

Similar scenes played out at Dallas-Fort Worth as thousands of international travelers were penned up there, too, waiting between three and five hours to go through immigration controls before being screened by CDC officials.

Department of Homeland Security’s acting secretary Chad Wolf said the screenings take about a minute per passenger at the moment, though passengers must pass through immigration before picking up their luggage and finally going through customs.

“Right now we are working to add additional screening capacity and working with the airlines to expedite the process,” Wolf tweeted. “I understand this is very stressful. In these unprecedented times, we ask for your patience.”

Many more flights that left Europe Saturday night before the Trump administration travel ban deadline are expected to land across the U.S. Sunday morning.