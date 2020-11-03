‘People Are Turning Into Monsters’: Americans Vote and Brace for Chaos

A nation battered by the coronavirus pandemic trudged to the polls on Tuesday with an eerie sense that no matter how they felt or what they hoped, the United States could easily finish Election Day without much confidence in the name of its next president.

Contrary to bogus claims from President Donald Trump, any delay in determining the winner will stem from the need to ensure votes are counted, not mass fraud. But if Tuesday might typically have marked the end of a raucous election season, one that saw historic surges in early voting in the face of a public health crisis that has killed over 230,000 Americans, any sense of closure by night’s end was difficult to imagine.

Instead, the potential for even more bitterness ahead was clear as Americans looked out for MAGA-crazed poll watchers and other vigilantes and threats—genuine and fabricated.

At a quiet downtown polling location in Tucson, Arizona, a Democratic stronghold, people were slowly dropping off their ballots in person as Tanya Barnett, a 39-year-old realtor, laid into the political system.

“People are turning into monsters,” she told The Daily Beast. “I’ve never seen polarization worse than it is now in my lifetime. I’m sick of being the country the rest of the world laughs at.... I’m sick of being scared of what Trump will do next. And I’m ready to focus on fixing our broken system once he’s gone.”

About 150 miles to the northwest, in the Phoenix suburb of Surprise, police confirmed to The Daily Beast that a report had been filed about a man driving by voters with a sign falsely claiming “Bidens Shot.”

While voting rights groups pointed to some IRL polling-place issues in various states Tuesday, concerns about disinformation by way of robocalls was a top source of early anxiety, including in Michigan. The state’s attorney general sounded the alarm on Twitter, saying she was “getting reports of multiple robocalls going to Flint residents that, due to long lines, they should vote tomorrow.”

“Obviously this is FALSE and an effort to suppress the vote,” Dana Nessel, a Democrat, tweeted.

In Wisconsin—where a new one day high for coronavirus cases was set Tuesday, according to the state—the coronavirus was inescapable. The pandemic struck at the center of the voting process in the Milwaukee suburb of Glendale, when the community’s top election official was herself diagnosed with COVID-19, the town’s mayor said Tuesday.

Even without City Clerk Megan Humitz in the office, however, voting was proceeding smoothly at all three polling places in the community of about 12,900, Mayor Bryan Kennedy told The Daily Beast. About 75 percent of Glendale’s roughly 9,800 voters had already cast early ballots, he said.

Humitz had mild symptoms and was continuing to work from home, Kennedy added. Two other city employees who worked closely with Humitz were tested twice and tests came back negative for both of them. They were back at work in City Hall but not in contact with voters, he said.

President Trump, meanwhile, has spent much of the pandemic lying about mass fraud by way of mail-in ballots and falsely saying at one point during a campaign stop in Wisconsin, “The only way we’re going to lose this election is if the election is rigged.”

All the while, the coronavirus has raged on—despite presidential rhetoric that the country was “rounding the turn.”

After voting at a North Carolina polling site inside the Central United Methodist Church in a solidly Republican county just to the west of Charlotte, James Ellis admitted to The Daily Beast on Tuesday, “I fucked up and voted for Donald Trump last time.”

“I didn’t do that this time, that’s all I’ll say” said Ellis, who was laid off from his job at a steel company because of COVID-19. He described Trump as “just not a tactful man.”

Nearby, Tammy Beam, a school counselor, who has volunteered for Democrats for over a decade now, was handing out Democratic sample ballots for the lengthy slate of races on the ballot. Beam, who is Black, said she had personally noticed a major uptick in turnout, citing recent registration figures that showed Black voter registration up significantly from the last election.

It’s not so much Joe Biden that Black voters are excited about, Beam explained—they are galvanized by how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every part of life. “The entire electorate understands that change is needed,” she said.

The pandemic impacted how people voted across the country. Data from The Washington Post showed that, by Tuesday, early voting had already led to the nation past the 73 percent mark of ballots cast for the entire 2016 election, with more than 100 million total votes already on the books.

As Election Day wore on, a gray Porsche with two gigantic blue Trump campaign flags flapping from the driver- and passenger-side windows slowly cruised in front of the Westchester Branch Library, one of the polling sites in the Florida Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade County.

In predominantly Hispanic neighborhoods like Westchester, President Trump’s tough talk against socialist countries in the Caribbean and South America has resonated with some Latino voters.

Jason Ordonez, a 26-year-old Trump voter, said he expected Biden supporters and social-justice organizations like Black Lives Matter would try to foment civil unrest should the president win re-election. “I think people who didn’t vote for Trump are going to get a little crazy,” Ordonez told The Daily Beast. “But then they will get over that shit.”

However, if the former vice president beats Trump, Americans on both sides are headed for a bloody conflict, Ordonez opined. “If Biden wins, this country is going to shit,” Ordonez said. “There will be a civil war or some type of shit like that.”

Texas, a state where Democrats were holding out hope for a shocker upset, had already passed the total number of votes cast in the previous presidential contest before Election Day had even started, according to the Post. Still, legal wrangling continued, including in Houston’s Harris County, where tens of thousands of votes cast via drive-thru locations were unsuccessfully challenged in court by Republicans.

After rejoicing on Twitter late Monday that a judge was “upholding drive-thru voting during the Early Voting period,” Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins made clear that the case would impact Election Day in the county. The Texas Tribune reported that instead of having ten drive through sites on Tuesday, the county would have just one. Hollins tweeted that even though a judge had upheld the early voting drive-thru use, “he also stated his view that the tents that house most of the drive-thru voting centers would not qualify as ‘buildings,’ which are required for Election Day polling places.”

As they have for several election cycles running, armies of election lawyers were bracing on both sides for what could come next.

Backed by Trump’s false allegations about voter fraud, ballot-counting deadlines have become a fraught topic as Democrats and Republicans face off over potentially decisive issues surrounding how late is too late for mail-in ballots to be received in order to get counted. In Pennsylvania, the state Supreme Court in September decided that mail ballots postmarked by Election Day and received by Friday would still count. But that issue could be revisited by a conservative-dominated Supreme Court despite its own choice last month not to hear the case prior to the election.

Trump baselessly tweeted that the additional three days of leeway in a state widely seen as must-win for him “is a disaster for our Nation, and for Pennsylvania itself. The Democrats are trying to steal this Election.”

There was little evidence of that as music blared from the parking lot at William C. Longstreet Public School in Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon. The city is a Democratic stronghold vital to the party’s hopes in the state, and a favorite punching bag of Trump’s.

Diana Kline, a 56-year-old healthcare coordinator, voted last week, but she was on hand as her father, 78-year-old Waldon Brown, cast his ballot.

“I got a little nervous hearing about all the things with voter suppression,” she told The Daily Beast. “And not that I wouldn’t stand in a long line, but I already have so much anxiety with the protests, the virus, so I said, ‘You know what? Let me just get it done.’”

The ballot deadline has come up in other states. In Wisconsin, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed an appeals court’s decision to disallow ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted if they arrived by Nov. 9. Instead, they have to be received by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

But in North Carolina, “mail-in absentee ballots postmarked on or before Election Day will be accepted by county boards of elections until 5 p.m. November 12,” according to a press release by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. The United States Supreme Court also said on Oct. 28 it would not issue an injunction in that case.

Speaking to reporters in North Carolina on Sunday, Trump said, “It’s a terrible thing when ballots can be collected after an election,” before saying “as soon as that election’s over, we’re going in with our lawyers.”

Pennsylvania’s Democratic attorney general responded on Twitter: “FACT CHECK: Our elections are over when all the votes are counted. But if your lawyers want to try us, we’d be happy to defeat you in court one more time.”

On the eve of the election, Trump was even darker about that state in a tweet that was flagged by the platform because “some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

“The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one,” Trump tweeted Monday night. “It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!”

Early reports pointed to virtually nothing in the way of the mass violence in the Democratic city that the president has long hyped, even after violent protests over a fatal police shooting there last month.

In Northwest Detroit’s Livernois Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, the second wave of COVID-19 cases hitting the state was weighing on 32-year-old Joyia Pugh’s mind. She said she felt about “50 percent safe” casting her ballot in person, and was too busy with her work with CADC, a Black Lives Matter and Biden-affiliated PAC, to take advantage of the state’s expanded absentee voting ahead of Election Day.

The virus claimed several of Pugh’s family members, she said. She took aim at the president for his handling of the pandemic, calling him “stupid” and criticizing him for not taking more steps to protect Americans.

“He knew this stuff was going to happen and he didn’t do anything about—he doesn’t care. He thinks it’s a joke, a game, and it’s not. People … have lost their lives over this.”

Pugh said she was shocked by the foiled alleged kidnapping plot against her state’s governor, Gretchen Whitmer. But she wasn’t too concerned about violence at the polls or any sort of militia presence in Detroit, another key state Trump flipped from Democrats four years ago.

Still, she was recommending her fellow citizens get home by 6 p.m.

“People start to get a little antsy about everything when the sun goes down,” she told The Daily Beast. “Everybody needs to watch their back and be safe. If you’re going to vote, go vote and get home.”

—with additional reporting from William Bredderman and Kelly Weill