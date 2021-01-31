America’s Cancerous Legacy for the Descendants of the Kidnapped Africans Who Arrived on the Last Slave Ship

In Africatown, Alabama, everyone remembers the daily blizzard of filth and decay from the International Paper mill’s stacks.

“Sometimes the ash was so thick you couldn't see five feet in front of you, like being in a snowstorm or dense fog,” W. Mae Jones said. Now in her eighties, she’s lived there for a half-century.

When the cloud billowed, youngsters darted home. Their mothers needed extra hands.