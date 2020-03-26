This Is a Man-Made Disaster, and That Man Is Donald Trump

Thursday morning brought the news that U.S. jobless claims for last week were 3.3 million. Previous week? It was 281,000. What’s it going to be next week, and the week after that? And next Friday, April 3, we’ll get our first monthly jobs numbers since this was officially declared a pandemic on March 11. That should be fun.

We are approaching an economic death spiral here. March, April, and May, too, and if we don’t get our act together maybe June and July, are going to be economic disasters.

And Donald Trump wants to make it worse. He already has made it worse. Way, way worse than it needed to be. Imagine that he’d paid attention to the experts (I know, I know, but imagine) back in January. Trump brags about his China travel ban at the end of January, and yes, that was good, but imagine we’d started taking real safety measures, thinking about ventilators and PPE in February. Or imagine that we’d gone on lockdown a month before we did, or even two weeks in that time window when each week was crucial. Where might we be now?