Amidst Fears Prince Harry is at “Tipping Point,” a Mexit Deal Giving Them What They Want is on the Horizon

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s unparalleled gamble of releasing a detailed blueprint on how they see their future as autonomous royals without getting approval from the Queen beforehand appeared to be on the point of paying off today. Strong hints are emerging that they could get a deal from the palace that gives into almost all of their demands.

A deal is being rushed through ahead of fresh concerns for Harry’s mental health, with Prince Charles said to be concerned Harry is at a “tipping point.”

Family members have been increasingly concerned for Harry’s mental health since he said, during an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, that the flashguns of photographers triggered PTSD-like flashbacks to his mother’s death, and told how mental health demons he thought he had beaten had come back to haunt him.

“Charles is absolutely clear in his mind that Harry is at a tipping point and has promised him he would do everything in his power to help him,” a source told the Mirror.

“Charles told him he would stand by him no matter what, but urged him to come up with a sensible plan that could be worked through in order to satisfy everyone.”

A source also told the Mirror. “Harry’s feeling was if they didn’t move then it would be months before they were ‘given permission.’ He has said he felt they had no option but in truth he believed it would force the family’s hand into them getting their own way.”

The source went on to say, “They seem to have taken advice from external advisers as gospel they can earn millions as one of the most influential couples in the world and disregard the traditions of the family.”

“It’s worked and now they are seeing an incredible amount of urgency as everyone scrabbles round to keep them onside.”

However there is no doubt that Harry and Meghan’s perceived lack of respect for the Queen has massively damaged their domestic popularity. Meghan is now among the most unpopular members of the royal family according to a fresh poll for the Daily Mail, with an approval rating of -2, making only Camilla, Andrew and Fergie more hated than her.

Harry, who not long ago was the nation's most loved prince, has seen his rating slump by 20 points to fifth.

He has been overtaken by Princess Anne.

Asked whether they prefer Harry or William, the public chooses William ahead of his younger brother by 65 to 35.

While few dispute their right to walk away from the archaic institution of the monarchy, vast majorities believe they should lose their HRH titles if they want to work (51/34), repay the $3.2 million spent on their grace-and-favor home (60/28) and lose state-funded police protection (73/18).

Almost all of these thumping verdicts go against what Harry and Meghan demanded in their blueprint, which, according to chatter, they might be on the point of securing.

Prince Charles is said to have told his son that he will stand by him. He also told aides he wants them to come up with a solution that keeps Harry and Meghan in the royal firm as they step back from royal life and relocate to America.

Bellicose language earlier in the week saying that Charles could pull the plug on private funding has been dialed back. While no details of a new financial settlement have been leaked, the Express says the Queen has told Harry he won’t be cut out.

However, for Harry and Meghan to continue to receive private funding from royal funds risks setting up an existential conflict with the British people, a stunning 76 percent of whom believe they should henceforth receive no cash from royal funds or the taxpayer.

In truth, the estimated $3 million that Harry receives from Prince Charles to pay for every aspect of his life, including clothes, food and holidays, could easily be made up by a few well-chosen public speaking engagements. It is less controversial than the estimated security costs of protecting the couple, which could easily surpass the $2 million mark if they have to be protected on both sides of the Atlantic.

A source told the Daily Express that “talks are progressing well and the governments are now involved,” referring to the U.K. and Canadian governments—which could reportedly spend millions to support the Sussexes in their move.