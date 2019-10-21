Among Republicans, Trump Fatigue Is Now a Thing

Don’t look now, but Trump fatigue might be finally hitting him where it counts: with Republicans.

“I think the dam is getting ready to break, here,” former Republican Rep. Charlie Dent said Monday on CNN’s New Day. “I don’t think this is going to be a simple trickle. When it breaks, it breaks. Because this increasingly erratic behavior by the president is placing these [Republican] members in this completely impossible positions [sic].”

Later in the day, Democratic Senator Michael Bennet echoed the sentiment, telling CNN’s Jim Sciutto that his Republican colleagues are “horrified by the president’s behavior and they’re horrified that he invited Ukraine to interfere with our elections, they’re horrified that the White House Chief of Staff admitted it was a quid pro quo.