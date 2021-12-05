Amy Coney Barrett Basically Thinks Women Are Incubators

Balls & Strikes Editor-in-Chief Jay Willis is a white man and even he admits there’s enough of them talking abortion rights. However, he is also an expert in topics related to the Supreme Court, and host Molly Jong-Fast has him on this bonus episode of The New Abnormal to parse them out, namely the future of Roe v. Wade and the truth about the conservative justices on the bench.

With abortion back in the news cycle again as SCOTUS heard arguments this week about certain abortion rights cases, most recently the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization out of Mississippi, there’s no better time. The case may decide if the state is entitled to block women from getting abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. And quite frankly, pro-rights people are scared.

According to Willis’ reports on the justices that make up this court—“It’s certainly the most conservative Supreme court since the great depression”—they have a reason to be.