Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court Hearing Is the Culmination of Mitch McConnell’s Corruption of the Courts

Most of mainstream journalism, thankfully, has now come to understand that both-sides-ism—the conviction that both parties are equally to blame for today’s dysfunction—is a hoax, and that it’s the Republican Party that is the norm-buster.

Except for one area, that is, where a lot of people do still say both sides are guilty: judicial nominations, especially for the Supreme Court. Here, people point to what the Democrats did to Robert Bork and to Harry Reid’s ending of the judicial filibuster in 2013 as evidence that Democrats’ hands are at least as dirty.

It’s nonsense. And this week, with confirmation hearings beginning for a nominee who is apparently brilliant but in some ways barely qualified (a mere three years on the bench, no experience in courtrooms) in a rushed process of which the American people overwhelmingly disapprove, Republicans are walking us another step closer to the cliff edge. They’re building a Supreme Court that will serve their short-term interests, but in time will lose all its credibility and authority.