Amy Coney Barrett Will Be the Most Anti-Woman Woman Ever on the Court

Few things have been as soul-crushing for me as a feminist as watching the Trump administration roll back equals rights and protections. So when feminist icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg died I knew this was going to be an opportunity for Donald Trump to once again shit on women, and unfortunately I was correct.

Months ago, I was told by gleeful former Trump adviser and Trump friend-enemy Sam Nunberg that Trump was “saving Amy Coney Barrett for when RBG died.” There was something that felt profoundly gross about this prediction but of course, like all disgusting things in Trumpworld, it turned out to be true.

The idea was simple: Amy Coney Barrett was a woman; RBG was a woman; we feminists should be happy that we’re getting another woman because women are women and obviously all women are largely the same because they are not men. You know, similar plumbing and all.