Amy Klobuchar Seizes Her Debate Moment, Crushes It

The moderates roared back. Buttigieg, under fire, held his own. Biden was much sharper. But Klobuchar stole the show.

Matt Lewis

Senior Columnist

It was the night Amy Klobuchar has been dreaming of for all of 2019. Whether it was the smaller debate stage, or a candidate finally finding her groove, the stars all seemed to align. Amy Klobuchar won the debate. 

She came across as very comfortable and likable. She had the second-most amount of time, after Bernie Sanders. She nearly won the clock. She has experience, but these debates exercise a different muscle. Maybe it took her a while to acclimate to these debates. That could be fortuitous, if she is peaking at the right moment.

I hesitate to talk too much about her smile and likability, for fear of being accused of sexism, but I think this is a big challenge for a lot of female candidates who want to appear tough and experienced. She probably did the best job of balancing all of these things that I have ever seen.