Amy Klobuchar Seizes the Debate

First of all, Amy Klobuchar won. She’s gotten better and better as these debates have gone on. No single killer answer that I remember, but steady throughout, and her hair wasn’t doing that weird shaking thing. She was smart to praise Mitt Romney. Toward the end, she told the old FDR story about the man crying as his funeral cortege passed by and “ the reporter goes, sir, did you know the president? The guy says, no, I didn’t know the president, but he knew me .” Gets ’em every time.

After the debate, over on MSNBC, Chris Hayes was asking undecided New Hampshire voters if the debate helped them make up their minds, and there was big applause when Klobuchar was mentioned. Chris Matthews agreed. “She looked like a president,” he said. “I think she’s a leader, and she showed it tonight.”

It remains to be seen if that impression, which she’s made on previous debate nights, impacts voters this time. She did throw a couple punches. Again, she dinged Bernie Sanders on Medicare for All (while still managing to say a few Minnesota-nice words about him). She took a swipe at Pete Buttigieg about his youth and lack of experience (while still managing to say a few Minnesota-nice words about his military service).