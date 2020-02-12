Klobuchar Stakes Her Claim as New Hampshire’s New Comeback Kid

Joe Biden’s chances of becoming president took a big hit with his fifth place finish in New Hampshire. At that moment, Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s chances were revived.

The candidate who could, but didn’t until now, Klobuchar finished a strong third, crowding the boys in the moderate lane and staking out her claim as the pragmatic Democrat with a knack the others lack of winning big in Trump strongholds and getting things done.

The “unity” candidate with “grit,” New Hampshire’s latest Comeback Kid, she began her speech Tuesday night by reintroducing herself. “Hello, America, I’m Amy Klobuchar and I will beat Donald Trump," she said when the music cranked down, the only thing that matters. "My heart is full tonight."