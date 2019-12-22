Klobuchar’s Jabs at Mayor Pete Were Personal—and Strategic

Midwestern Not Nice

“She sees him as a threat for the nice person vote,” one longtime Democratic aide said.

Hanna Trudo

Amy Klobuchar has earned an asterisk next to her ‘Minnesota Nice’ moniker. 

That’s primarily because after her drawing a series of sharp contrasts between herself and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg during Thursday night’s debate millions of viewers have now seen a feisty Midwestern alternative to the millennial candidate on the rise. And it’s all by design. 

“Pete gave us the opening,” a top Klobucharworld source said when pressed on the strategy behind the pile-on. “It was a huge gift and opening. She just felt big and up to it and confident.”