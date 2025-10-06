Amy Schumer Reveals Dramatic Weight Loss From Mounjaro on Instagram

Since GLP-1s hit the market, we’ve witnessed a steady stream of celebrities debuting dramatic weight-loss transformations. On Oct. 4, Amy Schumer added her name to that list, sharing her new look in an Instagram post that was met with congratulatory praise from fans.

In the photo, the 44-year-old comedian poses alongside two friends, producer Alex Saks and fellow comedic actress Jillian Bell, in Las Vegas, wearing a mini dress and heels that emphasized her long legs.

Producer Alex Saks, actress Jillian Bell, and Amy Schumer in Las Vegas. Instagram/Amy Schumer

Many famous friends of the Kinda Pregnant star jumped into the photo’s comments to offer their admiration for the comedian’s figure, with The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Margaret Josephs commenting, “Ok legs for days!!” accompanied by fire emojis and a heart. Comedian Kathy Griffin wrote, “I’m so pissed about your legs, I can barely talk to you,” softening the tone with a heart eye emoji.

Schumer responded to the comments with gratitude and appreciation. “Loving the love,” she wrote. “My legs thank you!”

Amy Schumer at the Variety Power of Women Luncheon on May 2, 2024. George Chinsee/Variety via Getty Images

In a Jan. 2025 interview with Howard Stern, the Trainwreck star said she had tried Ozempic years earlier. However, because she carries a gene that makes her “extremely prone to nausea,” the medication left her “bedridden,” causing side effects such as vomiting. But her experiments with GLP-1s did not end there.