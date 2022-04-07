Amy Schumer Speaks Out Against Louis C.K.’s Grammy Win: ‘It Doesn’t Feel Good’

On Wednesday night, comedian Amy Schumer entered the Clubhouse on Watch What Happens Live for a spirited chat about all things Amy (and Bravo, naturally). And host Andy Cohen began, of course, by asking the Oscars co-host how she felt about Will Smith being allowed to stay and accept his Best Actor Academy Award after slapping the crap out of Chris Rock onstage.

“I’ll just say: I was backstage, and I knew I had to go out… and it really felt like the Situation Room of Comedy,” she explained. “We were all just watching the monitor, and then he won… Everyone was just kind of floored—the whole thing. And I was just thinking, what am I going to do when I go out there?” “It really changed the air in the room!” she added.

Later on, during the call-in portion of the show, a fan asked Schumer about allegations that she stole her Leonardo DiCaprio joke at the Academy Awards (“He has done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends”) off a Twitter user. (Allegations of joke-stealing have followed Schumer for years, though fellow comedians have often come to her defense.)

“OK. Well, I would like to say, I haven’t personally been on Twitter. I’ve had my assistant do it, just so I can remain alive and not kill myself,” she responded. “And also, that joke was written by Suli McCullough. But I thank you guys, always, for making sure that I don’t start thievery. I just got to do a lie-detector test on Vanity Fair and they asked me, thank god, ‘Have you ever stolen a joke?’, and I said no, and it was ‘that’s true.’ So, everybody just chill. It’s crazy. I’m funny enough, I don’t need to steal shit.”

After revealing that she donated the $15,000 she was paid as Oscars co-host to Planned Parenthood, Cohen pointedly asked Schumer how she felt about Louis C.K.—who confessed to serial sexual misconduct—winning the Grammy for Best Comedy Album.

After taking a long sip of her drink, she said, “I don’t think it feels good. It doesn’t feel good. I think it doesn’t feel good.”