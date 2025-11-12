Amy Schumer Wipes All Pre-Mounjaro Photos From Her Social Media

Amy Schumer is getting a fresh start by wiping her social-media slate clean.

On November 11, Amy Schumer informed her 12 million Instagram followers that she had removed all her previous posts from the account. “I’m feeling good and happy,” the 44-year-old comedian wrote. “Deleted my old pics for no reason!”

The comedian wanted to be clear on one thing: she did not delete her entire Instagram history merely because of her changed appearance. Schumer has been open about her weight loss journey with assistance from Mounjaro, a GLP-1 medication that can lead to weight loss in many patients.

On Nov. 12, as a response to media outlets speculating on the reasons behind her new minimalist feed, she wrote in an Instagram post: “I didn’t delete my old photos because they were pre me losing weight,” adding, “I’m proud of how I’ve looked always.”

Schumer also wrote that she did not “purposely go on a ‘weight loss journey’,” adding that it’s a “fine thing to go on.” Her focus, she wrote, has been her health. “I’m sure my weight will always fluctuate. I’m a perimenopausal woman on hrt meds.”

The Instagram post that announced the feed re-start featured photos of Schumer seated in a chair and on a staircase, wearing a strapless red silk-wool Valentino mini-dress with a heart at the front, paired with black, bow-accented slingback pumps from Chanel. (Those who love Schumer’s Valentino garment should note it’s available for purchase at Harrods, priced at a cool $6,400.) Bright red appears to be Schumer’s color this autumn, with the star being photographed in multiple red dresses for outings.

Schumer, known for her comedic roles in movies like Kinda Pregnant and Trainwreck, also wrote in the caption that she is “back on my staircase bulls--t again.”

She also thanked her glam team, including celebrity spray tan artist Anna Spray Tanner, hair salon Voël Hair Studio (which specializes in “hand-tied hair extensions for fine hair”), and Gita Bass, a celebrity makeup artist who counts Courteney Cox, Sarah Paulson, Reese Witherspoon, and Laura Dern among her clientele.

A screengrab of Schumer's Instagram page following her full account wipe. Instagram

Although Schumer has limited who can comment on her Instagram posts, the photos garnered attention from Schumer’s famous friends. Heiress Nicky Hilton wrote “yesss” with a flame emoji, while actress Ashley Park commented “Queen” with heart-eyes.

The comment with the most likes: “Girl! Why did you delete your old pics and reels?! I loved the range,” by @thecalmcaterpillar.

Amy Schumer showed off her legs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January 2025. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

On November 12, Schumer revealed via her Instagram stories that she wore the look for a celebration, writing that she “had a blast at a friend’s [birthday] party last night.”