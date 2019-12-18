Even With All Its Fancy Technology, the New Bissell Air Purifier Doesn't Cramp My Style

Living with two felines means I’m in a constant battle against dander, fur, and general smells (cat owners, you know what I mean). This is on top of all the regular gunk that low-key lingers in the air, including allergens, dust, pollen, and a multitude of other unpleasant particulates.

Having just purchased a home, I figured there was no time like the present to finally introduce an air purifier into my space. I ultimately settled on the new Bissell Air320 Air Purifier, a modern-looking, bougie device that has brought me a ton of joy since plugging it in. (You know you’re firmly planted in Adultland when new household gadgets elicit all the heart-eye emojis.)

This particular air purifier, though a splurge at $330, seemed like a great fit for a few key reasons. First, appearances do matter to me and there’s no shame in that. I’m not keen on introducing a large, clunky device into a room where I already invested in the aesthetic. It isn’t intrusive to my design and it’s lightweight, too, which makes it easy to move around if necessary.

Second, the three-stage filtration technology is legit. The purifier captures 99% of “.3 micron particles or larger” from the air within a 1000-square foot area. This includes an activated carbon filter within a honeycomb structure that captures gasses and odors, a pleated high-efficiency filter that gathers dust, pollen, hair, dander, and other larger particulates, and a fabric pre-filter that doubles down on the above.

Third, I’m all about seeing a product work before my eyes so you know it’s actually working. Bissell’s Air320 provides real-time air quality feedback via a number display on the front. The air reading ranges between 002 to 999, with the higher end indicating very poor air quality. When on auto-mode, the device will intuitively kick into more aggressive air-cleaning mode — say, when your bacon overcooks, you’ve got a fire roaring, or have kicked up lots of dust moving stuff around — in order to get that number back to a healthy level ASAP.

It’s relatively quiet as it filters the air, though the higher the number gets the louder the purifier becomes (it essentially sounds like blowing air). As a bonus, it has a “night mode” that eliminates the light from the number display and prevents it from getting louder than a whisper.

Finally, this air purifier is super easy to set up and use. I dread the process of figuring out how to put a device together, but this bad boy comes preassembled. I literally took it out of the shipping box, plugged it in, and pressed start.

The bottom line: if you’re seeking a high-quality air purifier that looks great, actually works, and isn’t going to give you a headache trying to figure it out, this product is definitely the way to go.

Bissell air320 Air Purifier

