An Army of MAGA Karens and Kevins Is Being Shitty for Sport

America has done it again.

Rather than being discouraged by the tragedy of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have dug in, held on, gritted our teeth, and against all the odds, somehow emerged from a year of unfathomable hardship into our bold new normal, where we somehow act like even bigger dickheads than we were before this all happened.

This week I, like millions of people, watched a video of an unruly woman at an airport being told that she was not allowed to fly on that particular airline after refusing to wear a mask and calling one of the check-in agents a bitch. In the video, the woman pleads with a higher-ranking airline employee, who calmly explains that rude behavior isn’t tolerated on their airline, and if she’s looking for another travel option, he suggests Spirit Air. Burn.