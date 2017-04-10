An Exclusive Nantucket Feast at Greydon House

Listen up foodies: Nantucket’s hottest new hotel, Greydon House, is offering an exclusive dinner series this fall. Each of the meals will be cooked by a top chef and Greydon House’s own Michelin-starred Chef Marcus Gleadow-Ware. The menu will include six courses and a cocktail pairing.

The first of the Autumn Duet Dinners, October 6, will feature award-winning chef Chris Anderson of Hutton Hotel, Nashville’s first boutique establishment. Formerly of Alinea, Moto and L20 in Chicago, he was the first chef to earn a Michelin Star with a Southern-influenced tasting menu.

Later this month, chefs Sam Mason and Mohan Kumar of OddFellows Ice Cream Co. in Brooklyn, and Jim Kearns of Slowly Shirley and Happiest Hour in Manhattan, will team up for an amazing meal that will be paired with delicious cocktails.

And next month, chef Jeremy Sewall and Jackson Cannon of Boston’s acclaimed Hawthorne and Les Sablons will be at Greydon House whipping up a gourmet feast.

These dinners promise to be once-in-a-lifetime experiences. See you on Nantucket!

You can make a reservation for all these dinners now.