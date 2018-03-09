An International St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl

From Dublin and Belfast to Chile and Mongolia, you can now find Irish pubs around the world. Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, on this episode of Life Behind Bars we go on an international pub crawl of our all-time favorite Irish bars.

Hosts Noah Rothbaum and David Wondrich are joined by Irish pub expert Tim Herlihy from the episode’s partner Tullamore D.E.W. (Herlihy even once barnstormed across America visiting Irish bars in all 50 states in just 30 days. He’s also working on an Irish whiskey and Irish pub book with bartenders Jack McGarry and Sean Muldoon from the award-winning New York bar the Dead Rabbit Bar.) The three discuss why Irish bars have spread to the far corners of the map and are so enduringly popular with drinkers. They, of course, also indulge in a dram or two of whiskey while they chat. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders of all time and how they changed what the world drinks.

