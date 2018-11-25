An Under-$100 Google Home Hub is a Great Holiday Gift

All the major brands came out with visual-focused smart devices in the past year, but the Google Home Hub stole headlines by being priced at just $149.

What's even better, is that they make amazing gifts and they're on sale at a bunch of retailers for just under $100. Best Buy has them for $99.99, Jet.com has them for $99, and Walmart has it for $99 with an additional $10 Vudu movie credit.

Control lights, cameras, TVs, and more from one single, beautiful display with a simple "Hey, Google." You can even plan out your entire day with Google Calendar built right in, so you'll never miss an appointment.

Want even more Cyber Monday content? Check out all the deals that are already live.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.