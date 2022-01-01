Was the Murder of This Wealthy Couple a ‘Professional’ Hit?

The gruesome murder likely took place around the time the family’s luxury SUV caught fire in Boston’s North End.

Pilar Melendez

National Reporter

An outsider might be forgiven for mistaking the city of Andover as free of danger.

Boasting a population of about 30,000 residents, the small, affluent enclave about an hour outside of Boston is home to one of the most famous prep schools in the country.

“It’s a very well run town and a safe town. Not a crowded community, and there is zero hostility here,” State Sen. Barry Finegold, who has held the post since 2010, told The Daily Beast. “It’s the kind of tight-knit classic New England town that doesn’t have a lot of crime, and has a quaint downtown where people stop to chat with one another.”