Andrew Cuomo, Lashing Out at the Press and Whiplashing Parents, Looks a Lot Like Donald Trump

For New Yorkers who have lived through ground zero of the pandemic, the persona of serious do-good Governor Andrew Cuomo was more media mythology than reality. And while the governor’s daily briefings offered him as the caring anti-Trump as the first wave of the virus slammed New York and America, he’s increasingly showing his true colors.

Cuomo, who’s been promoting his new book on “pandemic leadership,” lashed out at a reporter for asking why parents are confused about why New York City’s schools are closing even as bars and gyms remain open. The governor said that the reporter’s question was “obnoxious,” and that the buck stopped not with him but with local officials. Sound familiar?

There’s a lot of mini-Trump in Cuomo, starting with careless anti-science bravado. Let's check off the boxes of similarity.