Andrew Cuomo Learns the One Simple Trick to Get Donald Trump to Do the Right Thing: Bend the Knee

In a time when everyone is holding Zoom meetings, why did the governor of New York schlep to Washington, DC, on Tuesday? For the same reason WIllie Horton robbed banks. Because that’s where the money is (and what’s needed for the COVID-19 tests).

To put it simply: It was part of the hostage deal. Cuomo wanted help with COVID-19 testing, so he had to bend the knee. And it probably worked.

Ironically, the fact that he had to do this sort of proves Cuomo’s point: that New York, in fact, needed help from the federal government. Despite all the talk of tests being widely available, Cuomo explained that the main problem has been getting reagents, the chemicals without which the kits are useless.