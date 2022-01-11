Andrew Garfield: I Lost Out on ‘Narnia’ Role Because I Wasn’t ‘Handsome Enough’
Andrew Garfield almost landed his big breakout role years before The Social Network ever hit theaters. The actor told Entertainment Tonight that he was nearly cast as Prince Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia series, but he didn’t lose the role on account of his acting abilities. “I remember I was so desperate. I auditioned for Prince Caspian in ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ and I thought, ‘This could be it, this could be it,’” he told the outlet. The role eventually went to actor Ben Barnes, and when Garfield kept pushing his agent as to why he wasn’t chosen, they finally relented. “She eventually just broke under my incessant nagging and she was like, ‘It’s because they don’t think you’re handsome enough, Andrew,’” he said. Garfield did not hold any hard feelings toward Barnes, however, nor did the Academy Award nominee end up having a hard time landing roles himself. “Ben Barnes is a very handsome, talented man,” he said. “So in retrospect, I’m not unhappy with the decision and I think he did a beautiful job.”