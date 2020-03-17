Andrew Rannells and Other ‘Boys in the Band,’ Old and New, Remember Mart Crowley
Mart Crowley, who died recently, made LGBTQ history with “The Boys in the Band.” Andrew Rannells and stars from the 1968 and 2018 productions recall the master at work and play.
Two groups of actors knew the playwright Mart Crowley, who died on March 9, aged 84, very well: the two New York City casts of The Boys in the Band set apart by 50 years.
Below, the last two surviving actors from the original 1968 off-off-Broadway production, and three actors from 2018 50th anniversary revival—which finally saw Boys on Broadway and winning a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play—remember what Crowley was like as a colleague, mentor, and friend; and evaluate what his larger legacy has been.
Joe Mantello, director of the 2018 revival, told The Daily Beast of Crowley’s death: “The entire company of Boys in the Band is heartbroken, but grateful for the time we all shared together.”