For the first time in what was, for some of them, over 20 years, members of The Real World’s inaugural New York season were reuniting.

Norman, who became the “first reality TV star” to come out as bisexual (the de facto first, because there weren’t any other reality stars), was hugging Julie, the Southern “fish out of water” who helped birth the TV-as-a-fishbowl format. Eric was catching up on his new career as an ayahuasca shaman while Heather, who still works as a radio host, couldn’t stifle her laughter—she would be having none of that.

On the other side of the video feed sat Andy Cohen, who was about to interview them. As they mingled, he cried.