Andy Dick Accused Of Groping Stranger in the Street in Los Angeles

Andy Dick, the troubled comedian who has gone to rehab more than 20 times in his struggle with drugs and alcohol, is facing charges after allegedly groping a stranger on the streets of Los Angeles, according to a TMZ report.

The alleged arrest is the latest in a long line of alarming and sexualised incidents for Dick, who forged a reputation as a controversial and outrageous performer, but has struggled to maintain his career following frequent and unpredictable outbursts, which date back as far as 2007 when he was dragged by his feet off the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show for repeatedly touching Ivanka Trump and trying to kiss her.

He has frequently got into trouble for exposing himself when intoxicated, and in August 2011 he apologised to Howard Stern after calling him a ‘money-grubbing Jew.’

In October 2017, Dick was fired from a role in the independent film Raising Buchanan due to allegations of inappropriate behavior which, according to The Hollywood Reporter, "included groping people's genitals, unwanted kissing/licking and sexual propositions of at least four members of the production."

Dick denied most of the allegations, but later said, "I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That's my thing–I licked Carrie Fisher at a roast. It's me being funny."

Law enforcement sources now tell TMZ that a woman filed a police report claiming Dick, ‘squeezed her butt twice as he walked past her on a sidewalk back in April. She also said he made lewd comments.’

TMZ claims the ‘L.A. City Attorney slapped Dick with misdemeanor sexual battery, as well as misdemeanor simple battery’ for his alleged touching of the woman.

Lina Sved, the mother of two of his adult children, called the cops on Dick earlier this year and was granted a restraining order against the comedian.