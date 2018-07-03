Andy Dick’s Creepy-Ass History of Unwanted Groping, Kissing, and Lewd Behavior

This week, actor and comedian Andy Dick was charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of simple battery in Los Angeles, Variety reports.

Dick is no stranger to controversy; over the years, his notoriously offensive— and at times, predatory—behavior has made headlines again and again. “Having a run-in with Andy Dick is something of a rite-of-passage for any Angeleno worth their salt,” a 2016 Vice profile of Dick explained. When that profile was published, Dick had allegedly been sober for two years, after multiple stints in rehab for his alcohol and substance abuse.

Dick’s history of weird, downright creepy behavior is long and twisted.

In 2006, Dick went berserk backstage at Comedy Central’s William Shatner roast, allegedly licking Farrah Fawcett, Carrie Fisher, and Patton Oswalt before turning his attention to a New York Post female photojournalist. She claims he groped her, tried to kiss her, then proclaimed his love for her and bit her on the hand. Later, he allegedly urinated in front of her and offered her cocaine.

Then there’s his infamous 2007 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! alongside Ivanka Trump. As Ivanka chats with Kimmel, revealing that Melania is actually the one responsible for Donald Trump’s hair (among other fascinating tidbits), Dick runs his hands up and down her legs. An uncomfortable Kimmel urges him to stop: “Donald Trump will kill both of us!” But Dick is undeterred, and moments later asks Ivanka to give him a “big fat wet sloppy kiss right on the lips” before being unceremoniously escorted from the stage by security.

In a particularly disturbing incident, Dick fondled and exposed the breasts of a 17-year-old in the parking lot of a California Buffalo Wild Wings in 2008. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and drug possession. After first encountering the teenager and her friend in the restaurant, Dick later confronted them in the parking lot, grabbing the victim’s breasts and pulled down her top and bra. Dick was allegedly intoxicated at the time and also had marijuana and Xanax in his possession.

Dick’s unhinged behavior isn’t limited to the state of California or elite Hollywood gatherings; in 2010, he was charged with two felony counts of sexual abuse in West Virginia. He allegedly grabbed a bouncer’s crotch and was “groping and kissing” a male patron at a bar in Huntington.

A Daily Mail article from 2011 details Dick’s behavior at the Newport Film Festival; the comedian was accused of pulling down his pants and thrusting against a table, later urinating on a public display. The same article also mentions his ejection earlier that year from the AVN Awards—a pornographic film award ceremony—after Dick allegedly “groped and stalked” adult film actress Tera Patrick and drag queen Chi Chi LaRue.

Dick faced a lawsuit in 2011 after he exposed his genitals and rubbed them against a male audience member’s face during a 2010 comedy set in Dallas, the Daily News reported. Dick was dressed in drag but pulled down his costume skirt, forcing his genitals against the victim’s face.

And as recently as October 2017, Dick was still facing sexual assault allegations. He was dropped from the independent film Raising Buchanan due to accusations of sexual misconduct on set. His inappropriate behavior included “groping people’s genitals, unwanted kissing/licking and sexual propositions of at least four members of the production,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Dick denied these claims, telling the publication, “I didn't grope anybody. I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That's my thing—I licked Carrie Fisher at a roast. It's me being funny. I'm not trying to sexually harass people.”