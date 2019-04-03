These Two Portable Bluetooth Speakers Sync to Your Phone and Give You Stereo Surround Sound – And They’re On Sale Right Now for $70

As outdoor weather inches toward us, it’s time to remember where you left your portable Bluetooth speaker. And if you’re not immediately “Ah ha!”-ing right now, it might not be so memorable (or good). That’s a great reason to upgrade today to a pair of Anker’s Soundcore Flares — a pretty unique set of waterproof (yes, proof) portable Bluetooth speakers that are inexplicably on sale right now for $70.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

The 31% discount is sizable considering the nearly 500 reviews and 4.5-star average rating the Flares have amassed. But then again: Their features are really cool. They will both sync (seamlessly) to your device and play in stereo — that is, one will act as the right speaker and the other as the left. You can just pop them on and decide just how enveloped in surround sound you want your outdoor space — be it a patio, roof, backyard, park, beach, or personal jetty. Or you could just place them next to each other to achieve an enhanced volume. The speakers are waterproof (rated IPX7) and LEDs packed into their bases can react to the music in real time. You can actually customize multiple themes and light patterns using Anker’s Soundcore app.

If you want to level up your Bluetooth portable speaker game this spring, this is your chance to do so with a real discount on a top-rated product.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.