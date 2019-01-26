Introducing her as “my good frenemy,” Bill Maher welcomed far-right pundit—and outspoken racist—Ann Coulter to his Real Time program Friday night. And the timing, at least as far as Maher is concerned, couldn’t have been any better, given that Coulter had not only advised President Trump to shut down the government in order to fund his border wall pet project but called him out when he caved, branding her former idol “the biggest wimp ever to serve as President of the United States.”

For the viewers at home, however, it wasn’t so great.

Coulter began by railing against Trump breaking “the promise he made every day for eighteen months” and, when sarcastically queried by Maher as to what “her first clue” was that Trump was “a lying conman,” she laughed.

“OK, I’m a very stupid girl, fine,” Coulter conceded. She then proceeded to blame immigration from the southern border on “employers.”

“The Koch brothers—they want it. Rupert Murdoch wants it… Why hasn’t Trump been able to get it through for the first two years? Because the Republicans don’t want it,” she continued, rambling incoherently. “It’s all of mass immigration, it’s our legal immigration, it’s no E-Verify. The wall is a big part of that, and you’re being played to have everyone keep acting like this is some racist thing.”

Maher then slightly pushed back, saying that the wall “won’t stop” immigration from the southern border.

“If you say walls don’t work, tell Netanyahu!” Coulter shot back, using a wall (in Israel) that clearly hasn’t worked as an example of one that has.

Instead of bringing up some data for why we don’t need a wall at the southern border, from illegal immigration being relatively stable there to the fact that most undocumented immigrants come to America through ports of entry, Maher quickly changed the subject and attempted to grill Coulter on Trump’s vulgarity and disconnect from reality.

“All of you are being screwed!” Coulter shouted, before launching into a pretty gross explainer: “By the way, cheap labor has not been so bad for me… My landscaping is beautiful, there is not a bit of slime on my pool. It’s good for me, but I care about my fellow Americans and the working class.”

By “working class” she clearly means “white working class.”