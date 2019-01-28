Ann Coulter Goes Scorched Earth on Newt Gingrich in Battle Over Trump

Moments after former House Speaker Newt Gingrich took to Fox News to tell President Trump to ignore Ann Coulter, the right-wing pundit went on a tear, firing off nearly a dozen tweets insulting both Gingrich and the president.

Coulter’s anti-immigrant rhetoric long served as inspiration for the president’s own immigration policies, and she even wrote a fawning book titled In Trump We Trust . But after the president ended the shutdown last week without receiving money for his desired border wall, Coulter called him the “biggest wimp ever to serve as president.”

“He should not pay any attention to Ann Coulter,” Gingrich told Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade after he mentioned the possibility of Trump’s caving on the shutdown resulting in a loss of support from “extreme conservatives, the Ann Coulters of the world.”

“Ann Coulter’s never run for office,” Gingrich continued. “She doesn’t know anything about how you put a majority together. She’s off here on some fantasyland where she gets to be noisy, which helps her sell books.”

Coulter almost immediately fired back, tweeting: “Newt seems to believe that you have to run for office to comment on public affairs. The constitution doesn’t just give free speech to disgraced politicians. It also affords speech rights to another category called ‘citizens.’”

She didn’t stop there, however, unleashing a nine-tweet fury on the former House speaker.

“Newt’s right — I’m just selling books,” she jabbed in one tweet. “But at least I don’t have to kiss Trump’s ass to do so.”

“Poor Newt,” she wrote in one scathing, personal attack: “At least Rudy got a job.”

Coulter repeatedly accused Gingrich of sycophancy—except in more vulgar terms.

“Trump voters have fallen into 2 factions: The Tell the Truth faction and the Kiss the Emperor’s Ass camp,” she wrote. “Newt and I have picked different camps.”

She continued: “LITTLE-KNOWN LITERARY FACT: ‘The Emperor’s New Clothes’ had to be edited for space. Lost was the scene where court haberdasher Newt Gingrich said, ‘Sir, you look splendid!’”