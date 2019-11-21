Another Epstein Accuser Sues Financier’s Estate for Sexual Abuse

Another Jeffrey Epstein accuser is suing the convicted sex offender’s estate over allegations that he abused her as a minor.

In a press conference Thursday, Teala Davies told reporters that Epstein lured her in with promises of financial assistance—including help paying for college and studying abroad—when she was a struggling 17-year-old. She claimed the financier then sexually assaulted her and trafficked her to his homes in New York, New Mexico, France, and other locations.

“I was the perfect victim. I was on my own and I needed help. Jeffrey Epstein preyed on me,” Davies told reporters. “I still have flashbacks, it still hurts, and like said, I am still scared. I am healing from this every day.”

An attorney representing the executors of Epstein's estate did not respond to a request for comment.

Epstein was awaiting trial on charges of trafficking underage girls when he was found dead in his jail cell this summer. Davies’ suit, filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, is one of at least a dozen suits filed against the disgraced millionaire’s estate after his death.

Davies, 34, was one of at least two dozen accusers who appeared in court when Epstein’s case was dismissed. At the time, she made similar allegations of abuse and manipulation starting when she was 17. “All I'm going to say is, today is a day of power and strength," she added.

Davies is being represented by Gloria Allred, who is working with several other Epstein accusers. The famed women’s rights attorney announced another suit against Epstein’s estate just three days ago, on behalf of a woman who says Epstein and his associates plied her with gifts and assaulted her when she was 15 years old.

Allred said Monday that Davies was living on her own and working full-time to support herself when she first encountered Epstein. She said the teenager had already experienced “tremendously challenging circumstances,” including being homeless for a year at age 11.

“ She is still just beginning to understand the impact of his pattern of manipulating, sexual assault and betrayal of her trust. ”

Epstein, Allred claimed, manipulated Davies to be “completely dependent on him” and sexually abused her for a period of two years.

“She is still just beginning to understand the impact of his pattern of manipulating, sexual assault and betrayal of her trust,” Allred told reporters. She also provided a picture allegedly showing Epstein and Davies in a helicopter flying over the Virgin Islands.

The announcement of the suit came after a calamitous interview with Britain's Prince Andrew, who remained friends with Epstein after he was accused of sexually abusing multiple underage girls and has been accused of assaulting one of Epstein’s victims himself. The prince said in the interview that he had “no recollection” of meeting the accuser, but later announced plans to “step back” from public duties for the foreseeable future.

During the press conference Monday, Allred urged Prince Andrew to cooperate with authorities in New York who are still investigating Epstein's alleged sex trafficking operation.

Attorneys for Epstein’s estate are currently trying to set up a compensation fund to pay his victims without having to litigate each claim. The attorneys asked a U.S. Virgin Islands judge last week to approve the program, which they said would give victims “the opportunity to obtain appropriate compensation and to be heard and treated with compassion, dignity and respect.”

Attorneys for some of the accusers, however, were uneasy with the idea of handing the settlement process over to Epstein’s team.

“These women have already endured horrific abuse at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein and have waited many years for justice,” said David Brodie, an attorney for one of the accusers, according to The New York Times.

“To turn their personal experiences over to one person selected by Jeffrey Epstein’s estate to make a binding decision (which may not be disputed) could be a process that may exacerbate the victimization of these brave women.”