CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Another John Wayne Gacy Victim Identified

    BRUTAL

    JAY CRIHFIELD/AFP/Getty Images

    Authorities have identified one more of the 33 men murdered by serial killer John Wayne Gacy in the 1970s, Cook County officials said on Wednesday. James “Jimmie” Byron Haakenson moved from St. Paul, Minnesota to Chicago about 40 years ago—at the age of 16—and then disappeared. Police believe Gacy murdered Haakenson shortly after he called home on August 5, 1976 to tell his mother he’d safely arrived in the city. Gacy is infamous for killing dozens of men who were alone, looking for work, or gay by luring them to his home under false pretenses.

    Read it at Minneapolis Star-Tribune
    ;