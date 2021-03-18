Another ‘Really Bad Day’ for Asians Thanks to White Supremacy

As my push notifications started to pop off Tuesday night with the hashtag StopAsianHate, I could feel my stomach immediately drop. Another mass shooting, this time targeting working class Asian women in Atlanta.

Yet like many Asian Americans, and many people of color, I was shocked but not surprised.

Regardless of how it is packaged — someone who had “a really bad day,” the “little boy out there trying to protect his community,” or “the All-American… just trying to make sure his town is safe” — we know what violent acts of white supremacy look like, and that those are acts of white supremacy, regardless of what this murderer thought was motivating him as he targeted these Asian women working in spas.