Anti-Malaria Drug to Be Made Available to Coronavirus Patients ‘Almost Immediately’: Trump

The Trump administration’s coronavirus task force has approved the use of an anti-malaria drug to treat coronavirus symptoms, President Trump said Thursday.

The drug Hydroxychloroquine, long used on malaria and arthritis patients, will be made available “almost immediately” to coronavirus patients with a prescription, he said during the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force briefing on Thursday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has slashed red tape so they could fast track the approval of the drug’s new use, he added. It has had “very encouraging early results” in tests on COVID-19, he said, adding that the coronavirus pandemic was now a “medical war.”

Trump said people would be trying the drug “literally within a few days.” Almost immediately, however, the FDA cautioned a more measured approach.

Stephan Hahn, head of the FDA, said he would not confirm a timeline but, given the drug was already approved for other usages, researchers already had information about possible side effects. He said the approval phase was done quickly but the testing phase was now getting underway.

“I want to assure you we’re working as quickly as we can, I don’t want to speculate about a timeline,” he said, adding that the FDA was “looking at everything that’s coming across our desks as possible treatment options for coronavirus.”

Hahn said the drug would be initially used under “compassionate use,” which means doctors can ask to use the experimental drug on patients and the FDA can then gather data on its safety and efficacy. “We are working expeditiously,” he said.

He said the president had directed the agency to take a closer look at whether the use of chloroquine could be expanded more widely beyond compassionate use.

“And again we want to do that in the setting of a clinical trial,” he said. “A large, pragmatic clinical trial to actually gather that information and answer the question that needs to be asked and answered.”

A study published by Nature on Tuesday found that Hydroxychloroquine, a less toxic derivative of chloroquine, was effective in stopping a COVID-19 infection in vitro.

He said a second drug called remdesivir, made by Gilead Sciences, was also in a clinical trial in the U.S. and had been approved for “compassionate use” by doctors with suitable patients. Gilead said in February that they were expanding clinical trials of the anti-viral drug’s possible usage on COVID-19 patients.

The U.S. has confirmed at least 7,701 COVID-19 cases and 118 deaths, according to the Associated Press’ latest figures.