Top Anti-Vaxxer’s Unhinged Quest for Unvaccinated Blood Leads Him to Mexico

After his family’s year-old puppy inexplicably died in the backyard, anti-vax activist Del Bigtree wondered if there might be some connection with a mystery illness that had struck him a few days before.

“So, was he poisoned?” Bigtree remembered wondering about the puppy and therefore maybe himself.

The racing heart and shortness of breath and fatigue that he was experiencing raised another possibility that was not without irony, given that he has been actively perpetuating untruths that endanger us all in the midst of the present pandemic.