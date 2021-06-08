Top Anti-Vaxxer’s Unhinged Quest for Unvaccinated Blood Leads Him to Mexico
‘MY PREDICAMENT’
Del Bigtree desperately needed a transfusion. But first he had to track down the blood of a donor who hadn’t been vaccinated—and his doctor friend in Mexico was ready to oblige.
After his family’s year-old puppy inexplicably died in the backyard, anti-vax activist Del Bigtree wondered if there might be some connection with a mystery illness that had struck him a few days before.
“So, was he poisoned?” Bigtree remembered wondering about the puppy and therefore maybe himself.
The racing heart and shortness of breath and fatigue that he was experiencing raised another possibility that was not without irony, given that he has been actively perpetuating untruths that endanger us all in the midst of the present pandemic.