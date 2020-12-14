Anti-Vaxxers Have Always Been a Problem. Now They’re Wildly Dangerous.

When was the last time you thought about diphtheria?

Odds are, if you’re reading this in America, you’ve given this once-common, often-fatal illness such little thought that the question is absurd. I may as well have asked about the last time you purchased your favorite brand of washboard. The times I mention it to parents of my patients when I explain the illnesses I’m vaccinating them against are likely the only times they ever hear of it at all.

Almost nobody needs to think about diphtheria in the United States because almost nobody ever gets it here. People have the luxury of knowing nothing about it because, for decades, it’s been kept at bay by the safe, effective vaccine we have to protect us against it.