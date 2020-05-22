Cocktail Hour Italian Style: The Aperol Spritz

Thank you Aperol® for partnering with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

Why do you like making and serving this classic cocktail? “Because it’s simple and inspires a cheerful time.”

When would you serve this drink? “Aperitivo time, between lunch and dinner typically.”

What music would you pair it with? “Something light and catchy that makes me think of sunny weather, like The Zombies “Time of the Season.””

What food would you pair it with? “Light snacks, like chips, nuts, charcuterie, olives, pickled veggies, burrata and a salad.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “Dolly Parton because she’s one bright ball of sunshine and is a national treasure.”

Aperol Spritz

INGREDIENTS

1.5 parts Aperol® (Order on Drizly)

1.5 parts Prosecco

Club soda

Glass: Wine glass

Garnish: Orange slice

DIRECTIONS

Fill a wine glass with ice. Add the Prosecco and then the Aperol® in equal parts. Top with a splash of soda and garnish with an orange slice.

You can find more Bartenders At Home cocktail tutorials here!

Interview has been condensed and edited.