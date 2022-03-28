This Stress-Relieving Wearable Promises To Improve Sleep & Focus

You probably already know about the health-enhancing benefits of wearables like smartwatches and fitness trackers including the Apple Watch and Fitbit, but did you know there's a whole new category of stress-relieving wearable targeted specifically to help monitor your nervous system. Apollo Neuro's wearable touch therapy devices are the gold standard in the budding market—and for good reason.

Apollo Neuro was founded by Drs. David Rabin MD, Ph.D. and Greg Siegle Ph.D. who conducted research at the University of Pittsburgh to help refine the wearable devices' technology in the Cognitive Affective Neuroscience department. After five years of research and testing, Apollo Neuro was born.

The wearable stress management tool works to keep anxiety, focus, and proper sleep habits in check using Heart Rate Variability (HRV), which "measures the rate of change of the heartbeat over time," according to the brand's website. Through vibration and touch therapy, the Apollo helps to change one's HRV over time (hint: a higher HRV is actually a good thing.)

"Different forms of touch (vibration, electricity, heat, cold, soothing massage, etc) can change how we feel in ways that can be measured biologically. Extensive reports demonstrate that certain frequencies of vibration are found to be soothing and significantly increase parasympathetic tone, as measured by heart rate variability (HRV), while others can be more energizing, increasing our heart rate and other measures of sympathetic activity," the brand says.

Not only is Apollo's efficacy backed by science (and plenty of lab studies), but it's also backed by tons of glowing customer reviews who have called the wearable everything from "the best purchase ever," to a "helpful tool for the toolbox in coping."

