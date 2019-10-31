I Tracked My Sleep and My Fitness Using a Smartwatch That Lasts All Year

You Should Know About is a look at the products and brands that we at Scouted think should be on your radar and in your life ASAP.

I slept soundly for nine hours and 24 minutes last night. I know this because I’ve been wearing the Misfit Ronin Command smartwatch lately. The white and navy blue watch comes in two sizes (45mm with an extra subdial to access extra features and a 36mm version) and eight other colors. At $150, the Ronin Command is priced much cheaper than Apple Watch and those from Samsung and yet has an arguably more attractive design.

That’s partly because the Ronin Command is a stylish watch first and adds smart functions to help you track your steps, distance, calories and how well you sleep second. It has an analog watch face that’s easy to read, plus a small secondary display that allows you to access current alarms, a second time zone, activity, and other functions. It’s meant to emphasize design and style, and then you can use your phone to review stats.

I like that because a fully functional smartwatch can be overwhelming at times. I enjoyed how the Command pulses when I receive a call or a text as a reminder, but I can keep on working or going on a hike and check my phone later. The watch is water-resistant so you can wear it all the time, but the killer feature is that the Ronin Command lasts an entire year without needing a battery replacement (using an ordinary watch battery).

So, about that sleep tracking: In a well-designed app, I checked my time in bed each morning, including restful sleep and light sleep. It means I was able to adjust when I went to bed and also tried setting an alarm on the watch to wake up a bit earlier. The watch feels light enough to wear all day and night, unlike bulkier Android Wear smartwatches. Another nice bonus: The subdial is customizable, so you can set it to snap a picture with your phone remotely. It’s a good balance between style/design and tech.

