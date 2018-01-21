Après Ski: Where To Drink After Hitting the Slopes

There’s nothing quite like nursing a drink after a day spent carving up the slopes. And fortunately many of country’s most famous ski towns now offer much more than just shots and flaming drinks. You can soothe your tired muscles and recap your day’s highlights over a classic cocktail or a dram of fine whiskey. But don’t waste any of your precious vacation time looking for an après ski watering hole. Here are some of the top establishments you should check out once you’re off the mountain.

The Rose, Jackson Hole, WY

No matter which of the area’s three resorts you’re visiting, The Rose is the perfect place to cap off the day. It was dreamed up by the team behind New York’s award-winning bar Death & Co, so you know the drinks are good. Order a classic cocktail or one of the establishment’s signature creations, like the My Last Match, a lively blend of whiskey, mead, Averna, bitters, and smoke. If you’re interested in a still-to-table cocktail, check out the distillery bar at Jackson Hole Still Works and pick up a souvenir bottle of its Highwater Vodka or Great Grey Gin.

Boathouse on the Pier, Lake Tahoe, CA

With beautiful views of the water no matter where you turn, Lake Tahoe is one of the most picturesque ski destinations in the U.S. And one of the best waterside spots is the Boathouse on the Pier. It’s only open on the weekends but is popular for brunch as well as après drinks. With a crowd? Order a fishbowl-sized drink! If you’re more in the mood for a dive atmosphere, The Divided Sky is favorite spot of locals for nachos and cold beer.

No Name Saloon, Park City, UT

Finger food and local beers are the specialties at this homey bar and restaurant on Park City’s main stretch. Whether you’re in the mood for Buffalo wings, a burger, or fish tacos, you’ll be in good hands here—especially if you need help pairing your meal with one of the many local brews on tap. Want a sweet treat to end your meal? Head over to Ritual Chocolate’s café for a bar of bourbon barrel aged chocolate and a shot of espresso. You can also grab a whiskey without technically leaving the mountain at the ski-in High West Saloon, located at the bottom of Park City Mountain Resort run Quit N’ Time.

There..., Telluride, CO

A gem among the many après ski spots in Telluride, There... is a cozy, quirky spot with a drinks menu so enticing it’s hard to choose just one cocktail. Go for something on the fruitier side with an Apricot Crisp (apricot jam, lychee juice, Campari, prosecco) or keep it spicy with a Diablo (mezcal, orange liqueur, blood orange puree, fresh lime, chile). Pair your beverage with a selection of the restaurant’s small plates, including steamed buns, lettuce wraps and veggie bowls. After your meal, pop into the historic New Sheridan Bar for a drink and some live music or have a nightcap at Side Work Speakeasy.

Motor Room Bar, Killington, VT

Getting to Vermont’s Motor Room Bar is an adventure in itself. You have to hitch a ride on a snowcat to get to the cozy watering hole that is located in the old drive terminal for Killington’s very first four-passenger lift. While you warm up with a drink, you can enjoy a thrilling 360-degree view of mountain. But because there’s limited space, you should make a reservation well ahead of time. If the Motor Room is full, go into town for homemade pasta and classic cocktails at The Foundry at Summit Pond.