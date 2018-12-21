Sometimes a blockbuster will reach such thrilling heights of bad-movie lunacy that it becomes a masterpiece of its own—a monument to cheese, endlessly rewatchable for the sheer delight of, say, watching John Travolta try to out-act Nicolas Cage in a horny murderous priest getup. Aquaman, the DC film about a hunky half-fish guy who’s supposed to rule a kingdom in which people ride giant seahorses and major legislative decisions depend on who holds a magic fork, should have been one of those movies. In its best moments, it comes close. But whenever Aquaman begins to finally find its sea legs, buoyed by the sublime ridiculousness baked into its premise, it’s too soon weighed down again by the most tedious inclinations of superhero movies today.

Let me tell you something about Aquaman: There is a magically baffling moment in this movie where the would-be King of the Seven Seas sniffs his own armpit underwater, flinches and goes “ew!” at the smell. There’s another moment in which he nearly eats an entire rose in one bite, rather than inform Mera (Amber Heard), who’s also just devoured one, that flowers are inedible. The most repeated line in the movie is, “This is awesome!” and it comes from Aquaman (Jason Momoa) every single time. People ride armored seahorses and sharks and prehistoric alligators, and command battle-crustaceans and warships shaped like manta rays. Princesses wear ball gowns made of jellyfish to attend totally avoidable life-or-death duels, where crowds roar to the beat of a fired-up octopus on the drums. It is bananas.

Aquaman’s never more fun than when it basks in all its luminescent madness and revels in being “in” on the joke of a $200 million fantasy blockbuster based on a pop culture punchline. But invariably, the joy is short-lived. Here will come a villain with too much to say and too little to do, or another long-winded exposition dump about inter-ocean politics (inscrutable conflicts on par with the excitement of the Star Wars prequels’ taxation of trade routes), or the tenth tedious CGI battle in which buildings get smashed and everyone’s eyes glaze over. By DC cinematic universe standards (Wonder Woman aside), Aquaman could have been worse. But after sinking two and a half hours into this thing, I’d have liked to emerge with more than vague relief that this wasn’t worse than Batman v Superman.

Directed by James Wan and scripted by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Will Beall, the Arthur Curry origin story begins with a meet-cute between the future king’s parents: his mother, the Atlantean princess Atlanna (Nicole Kidman) and his father, a lighthouse keeper named Tom (Temuera Morrison). For 10 short, sweet minutes, it’s Splash with Kidman as the mermaid, staring wide-eyed in wonder at everyday human objects. But after the two fall in love and Atlanna gives birth to the couple’s son, Atlantean soldiers force her to return underwater under threat of killing her new family. She never returns, and Arthur grows up under the tutelage of Vulko (Willem Dafoe), the vizier to the Atlantean king who teaches the boy to use his powers in the hope that one day he’ll assume his place as the firstborn heir to the throne.

When we meet him as an adult, Arthur is far from a noble hero. He helps defend Navy ships from pirates but stops short at forgiving a man who killed innocent people, instead leaving him to die in front of his son. That son becomes Black Manta (Yahya Adbul-Mateen II), the more superfluous of the film’s two villains, and the one Aquaman seems to forget about halfway through. With unrest brewing under the sea, Princess Mera (daughter to an underwater king played by Dolph Lundgren which, importantly, means we get to see Dolph Lundgren on a seahorse) emerges to plead with Arthur to return to Atlantis and unseat his half-brother, the reigning King Orm (Patrick Wilson), who wants to unite all seven underwater kingdoms to wage war against the surface world.

Orm’s vendetta is reasonable, really—he wants humans to stop dumping their garbage all over his ’hood. But he’s also an egotistical, power-hungry narcissist who starts murdering royals rather than letting them refuse to go along with his plan. That’s all secondary, though, to his obsession with becoming “Ocean Master,” a goofy title Patrick Wilson booms in the face of his enemies with a delightfully calibrated dose of camp.

Mera, who’s betrothed to Orm, understandably starts looking for an out. She tells Arthur that his unique half-human, half-Atlantean blood makes him the “bridge between land and sea,” the chosen one who must find an ancient trident that’ll give him the power to fulfill his fate, defeat Orm, unite the Seven Kingdoms, blah, blah—even Arthur can’t follow the eighth round of labored prophecy speak in an hour. When asked what he heard, Arthur is a voice for us all: “Something, something, trident?”

Jason Momoa’s goofball charm shines when the movie matches his hammy, seductive silliness. His Arthur responds to the wackiness around him like someone flabbergasted that he’s in a movie, winsome except for when he’s burdened with obvious, unfunny one-liners. It happens despairingly often. The movie’s cornball dialogue—would you guess that a villain threatens to “gut” Arthur “like the fish you are?”—isn’t the worst thing about it. But it does seem to have confounded performers who went for sincerity over the winking theatricality this movie (and this dialogue) probably required.

Groaners like that help sink what is otherwise the payoff to the film: a glorious final 30 minutes in which every extravagantly bonkers ocean spectacle we’ve witnessed progressively tops itself to unreal heights. It’s not a spoiler, I should hope, to say that at some point Aquaman takes command of the ocean’s creatures. But the sight itself, the context it’s unleashed in, and the scenes that precede it are so crucially, wonderfully insane, the sheer rush of witnessing something so fantastically unhinged in a studio blockbuster almost redeems the two-hour slog it took to get there. Almost.