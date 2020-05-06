Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor Is Gorgeous in Birthday Video Posted by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

So, let’s say you’re an all-powerful celebrity who, for complicated reasons (the global reach of the word “royal” and the fact that your grandmother-in-law is the queen) has been unavoidably separated from their Instagram account.

It is your baby boy’s first birthday and you want to share a cute video of him with your friends, fans, and indeed the world, but the time for setting up a shiny new Instagram account is definitely not the middle of a global pandemic.

The answer? Borrow someone else’s handle.

That seems to be the approach Meghan Markle has taken Wednesday as she and Harry posted an adorable video of Meghan reading a storybook, entitled Duck! Rabbit! to their son Archie Harrison on a third party Instagram account this morning.

Meghan used Archie’s birthday appearance to promote the charity Save the Children and it’s COVID-19 inspired spin-off Save With Stories which is “offering stories on Instagram and Facebook to provide fun and education to kids and parents stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak.”

Donations from parents who enjoy Save With Stories are helping support the No Kid Hungry foundation.

Meghan and Archie’s appearance, which was filmed by Harry, lasted a little over two minutes (in the course of which, hard-pressed parents will be relieved to note, Archie fussed, complained and threw books to the floor, as well as smiling adorably at other moments.)

The strategy, which will likely drive millions of followers towards save the Children, appears to be a logical progression on Harry and Meghan’s habit of only following a select few Instagram accounts each month to draw attention to causes they consider important.