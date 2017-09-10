The King of Campaign Ads, Archie Parnell, Is Back with a 2018 Bid Announcement

Former South Carolina 5th candidate Archie Parnell has released his 2018 congressional campaign announcement and it is almost as delightful as his famous House of Cards spoof.

Back in May, Parnell was running for Frank Underwood’s old seat and like Frank he seized the opportunity.

The ad gave Parnell national attention and brought him to the forefront of political minds. Now, he’s back with an ad that has so many dad jokes it makes you wonder if your own father had a hand in the script.

Parnell opens at a tattoo parlor and begins to narrate how he’s spent the past few months. He has read some old favorites, like 50 Shades of the U.S. Tax Code, bowled poorly, and marketed in a bathrobe.

He even met with the local barber, yelled at his T.V. during the newscasts, and held “high-level meetings” playing Go Fish with friends.

After this period of reflection, Parnell has decided to run for Congress yet again, “to make our communities the kinds of places we all want them to be.”

Oh, and he may or may not have a “Parnell for Congress 2018” tattoo on his right shoulder.