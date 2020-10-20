Are Diamonds Vodka’s Best Friend?

Vodka filtered through actual diamonds is the most luxurious vodka in the world. This much is obvious. The process involves diamonds, which are the most luxurious gems in the world, so, of course, this vodka will be the most luxurious. I didn’t invent logic. I just apply it. And you don’t have to take my word for it—just look at the ads and marketing material for these ultra-deluxe spirits.

Three Sixty Vodka made in Germany is “diamond-filtrated” through diamond crystal dust, a process that results in “tasteful exclusivity.” Diamond Glacier 33 ($30) is filtered not once, not twice, but eight times through diamonds, yielding “a remarkably smooth and clean vodka that has to be experienced to be fully appreciated.”

Perhaps, the best-known vodka to tout its dalliance with gems is “multi-award winning, ultra-premium Crystal Head Vodka,” sold in skull-shaped bottles by actor Dan Aykroyd, which costs $50 and is “filtered seven times, of which three are through layers of semi-precious crystals known as Herkimer diamonds.” (“Herkimer diamonds” sound exotic unless you’ve passed the Herkimer exit on the New York State Thruway. It’s basically quartz crystals from upstate New York. There shall be no further discussion of “Herkimer diamonds.”)